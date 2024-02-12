Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Raised to $63.00 at Citigroup

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $54.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TEX. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of Terex stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.20. 1,204,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,551. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. Terex has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $65.64.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Terex had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terex will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,035,139. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,035,139. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Sachs bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Terex by 0.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 31,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Terex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 28.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

