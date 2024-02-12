Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.84 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 3.39%. Teradata’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Teradata updated its Q1 guidance to $0.53-0.57 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.15-2.31 EPS.

Teradata Stock Down 0.4 %

TDC stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,625. Teradata has a 1-year low of $36.32 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.98, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TDC. StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $1,266,860.81. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,131.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $1,266,860.81. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,131.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $433,249.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,375.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,567,000 after purchasing an additional 748,428 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in Teradata by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,169,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,991,000 after acquiring an additional 102,400 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Teradata by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,443,000 after purchasing an additional 388,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Teradata by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,953,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,948,000 after purchasing an additional 92,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teradata by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,294,000 after purchasing an additional 488,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

