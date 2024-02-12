Tenset (10SET) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $529,913.77

Tenset (10SET) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 12th. Tenset has a market capitalization of $32.63 million and $529,913.77 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tenset token can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001543 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tenset has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tenset Token Profile

Tenset (CRYPTO:10SET) is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 159,348,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,396,153 tokens. The official message board for Tenset is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is a technological hub specialising in blockchain. They aim to provide innovative young startups with the necessary tools to flourish, while connecting them with marketing and a global community through their launchpad.

10SET is a deflationary token based on the BNB chain. This utility token powers the diverse Tenset ecosystem acting as the native currency for all services. This includes access to the Tenset launchpad, Infinity Airdrop platform, and NFT Marketplace. To participate in launches users need to buy 10SET tokens and lock them from their private wallet. The supply of 10SET token is actively burned to reduce total supply.”

Tenset Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

