Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Tempest Therapeutics from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempest Therapeutics

Shares of TPST stock opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of -1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.73. Tempest Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $9.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 35,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 76,901 shares in the last quarter. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

