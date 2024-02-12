Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Tempest Therapeutics from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on TPST
Tempest Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempest Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 35,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 76,901 shares in the last quarter. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile
Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tempest Therapeutics
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.