TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on T. Barclays decreased their target price on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.57.

TSE T traded up C$0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting C$23.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,457. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.55. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$21.16 and a twelve month high of C$28.95.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

