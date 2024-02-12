TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Increased to $10.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TIXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.73.
TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. TELUS International (Cda)’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TELUS International will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.
TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.
