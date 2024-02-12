Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Taurus Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 75,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 55,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $460.73 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $461.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.33. The company has a market cap of $368.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

