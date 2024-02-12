Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 2,730 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 2.2% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $17,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 171.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,071,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after buying an additional 8,349,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $162.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $147.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

