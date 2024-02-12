Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 13,603 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Taurus Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,603 shares during the quarter. Fortive accounts for about 2.1% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fortive worth $16,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Fortive by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 760,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,419,000 after acquiring an additional 53,849 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 48.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 441,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,735,000 after purchasing an additional 144,283 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,556,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Fortive by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,294,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,316,000 after buying an additional 260,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $82.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.70 and a 1 year high of $83.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTV. Bank of America cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

