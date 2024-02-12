Taurus Asset Management LLC Has $20.79 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Taurus Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up 2.5% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Church & Dwight worth $20,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.43.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at $638,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $98.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.93 and a 200-day moving average of $93.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $103.21.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

