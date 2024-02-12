Taurus Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Taurus Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Chart Industries accounts for approximately 2.0% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Chart Industries worth $16,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 5.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 555,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,655,000 after buying an additional 89,141 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,265,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.50.

NYSE:GTLS opened at $122.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $184.65. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.84.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at $149,337.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

