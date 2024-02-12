Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,111 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $12,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 15.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,276,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Target by 83.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its position in Target by 6.8% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 32,960 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TGT stock traded up $2.43 on Monday, hitting $148.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $177.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.37.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

