Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Raised to $47.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tapestry from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $42.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.56.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Tapestry will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,495 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 34.5% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,735 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,045 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 149,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,365,540 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $700,445,000 after acquiring an additional 210,261 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

