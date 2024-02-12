TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading 7.1% Higher

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) was up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.64 and last traded at $14.56. Approximately 2,557,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 7,726,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TAL shares. UBS Group raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.37.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -131.55 and a beta of 0.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,533,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,439,000 after purchasing an additional 60,574 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 17,771,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,640 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,168,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,809,000 after purchasing an additional 365,665 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,136,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

