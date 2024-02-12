Syverson Strege & Co Has $700,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 0.3% of Syverson Strege & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 26,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. RS Crum Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 56.6% during the third quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 32,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 35.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 39,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.35. 942,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,862,975. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.07 and its 200 day moving average is $81.37. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

