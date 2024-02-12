Syverson Strege & Co Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 399.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRF stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $36.22. The stock had a trading volume of 67,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average is $33.40. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $36.24.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

