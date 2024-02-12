Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $148.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $8.17.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -4.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 904,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,998.34. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,786,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,896,007.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,581,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 117,108 shares during the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 531,914 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 452,272 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 30,984 shares in the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

