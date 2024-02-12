Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given New $124.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SYNA. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Synaptics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synaptics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.36.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synaptics

Synaptics Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $112.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.28. Synaptics has a one year low of $67.73 and a one year high of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.39 and a beta of 1.61.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synaptics will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Synaptics

In related news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $93,553.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,816.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 711.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Synaptics by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.