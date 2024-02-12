Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Craig Hallum currently has $105.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SYNA. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synaptics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.36.

Get Synaptics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Synaptics

Synaptics Price Performance

Synaptics stock opened at $112.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.28. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $67.73 and a 12-month high of $129.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Synaptics will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

In other Synaptics news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $93,553.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,816.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synaptics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Synaptics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $738,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Synaptics by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after buying an additional 22,308 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,261,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 273.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 28,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 20,784 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.