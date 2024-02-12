Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 65.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,743 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $454,515,000 after buying an additional 341,905 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,031,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,165,000 after buying an additional 81,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Synaptics by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,181,000 after buying an additional 217,460 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 67.1% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,374,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,376,000 after buying an additional 551,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Synaptics by 9.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,573,000 after purchasing an additional 94,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synaptics news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $93,553.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,816.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYNA. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synaptics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SYNA

Synaptics Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $112.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.53. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $67.73 and a one year high of $129.34.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.26 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. Synaptics’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synaptics

(Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.