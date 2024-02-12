Sykon Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sykon Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Sykon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 23,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $202.07. 9,617,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,152,691. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $205.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.01.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

