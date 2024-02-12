Susquehanna Boosts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $85.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nomura lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.06.

UBER opened at $70.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.79. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $73.05. The stock has a market cap of $145.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

