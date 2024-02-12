Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 81 ($1.02) price target on the stock.

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Performance

Shares of LON SUPR opened at GBX 75.90 ($0.95) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of £948.75 million, a P/E ratio of -632.50, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 82.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 78.65. Supermarket Income REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 69.50 ($0.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 99.80 ($1.25).

Get Supermarket Income REIT alerts:

Supermarket Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. Supermarket Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5,000.00%.

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

Supermarket Income REIT plc?(LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Supermarket Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supermarket Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.