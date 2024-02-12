Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Given New C$73.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$73.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SLF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Desjardins set a C$73.00 target price on Sun Life Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$75.91.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of SLF opened at C$71.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$68.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.39. The stock has a market cap of C$41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$60.01 and a 1-year high of C$71.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7808349 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.32%.

Insider Activity at Sun Life Financial

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total transaction of C$1,114,000.40. In other news, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total value of C$8,732,956.17. Also, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total value of C$1,114,000.40. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Featured Articles

