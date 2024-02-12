Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Holdings Raised by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,540 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Sun Communities were worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SUI. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 12.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of SUI stock opened at $125.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.80. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $159.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.60 and a 200-day moving average of $123.59.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 203.28%.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

