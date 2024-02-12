Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 2.9% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $166.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.83. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.02 and a one year high of $167.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

