Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Buys 1,291 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 1.3% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 184.7% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 194,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 126,368 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 301,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,022,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 149,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,441,000 after acquiring an additional 63,123 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND opened at $72.30 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.26.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

