Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Acquired by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,114,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,124 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 4.56% of Strategic Education worth $83,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STRA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $168,526,000 after purchasing an additional 103,533 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,225,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $199,942,000 after buying an additional 157,880 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Strategic Education by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,482,000 after buying an additional 484,022 shares during the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,897,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $128,710,000 after acquiring an additional 377,911 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,235 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,660,000 after acquiring an additional 99,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Strategic Education from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Strategic Education presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

STRA traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $97.66. 8,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $99.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.61.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.65%.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

