Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Receives $94.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $98.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.61. Strategic Education has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $98.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $168,526,000 after acquiring an additional 103,533 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,225,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $199,942,000 after buying an additional 157,880 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,482,000 after buying an additional 484,022 shares during the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,897,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $128,710,000 after buying an additional 377,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,334,695 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $123,287,000 after buying an additional 65,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

