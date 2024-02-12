StockNews.com Upgrades Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

VLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Valley National Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Shares of VLY opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $12.42.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $449.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 14.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.32%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 73.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

