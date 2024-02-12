StockNews.com Upgrades Realty Income (NYSE:O) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.91.

NYSE:O opened at $52.76 on Thursday. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $67.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.32 and a 200-day moving average of $54.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 232.58%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,518,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,202,000 after purchasing an additional 153,510 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

