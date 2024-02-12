StockNews.com Lowers Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Raymond James from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $116.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.25.

Raymond James Price Performance

NYSE:RJF opened at $114.88 on Friday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $116.58. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,687 shares of company stock worth $727,008. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raymond James

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $238,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,876,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,330,000 after buying an additional 1,448,047 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 214.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,141,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,474,000 after buying an additional 778,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,196,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,503,000 after buying an additional 772,492 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

