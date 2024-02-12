StockNews.com Lowers Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on QLYS. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.57.

Qualys Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Qualys

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $171.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.40. Qualys has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $206.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $1,139,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,437,136.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $116,327.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,143,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $1,139,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,437,136.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,753. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Qualys by 256.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,858,000 after acquiring an additional 626,998 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $612,751,000 after acquiring an additional 185,497 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $14,892,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Qualys by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,062,000 after acquiring an additional 122,239 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Qualys by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,893,000 after acquiring an additional 122,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

