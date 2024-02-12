StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $129.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.33. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $85.63 and a 12-month high of $130.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $4,262,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

