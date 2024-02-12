StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $129.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.33. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $85.63 and a 12-month high of $130.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.
McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.
