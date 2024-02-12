StockNews.com Downgrades Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IVZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.15.

Invesco Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 31.13. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.32.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -148.65%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,752,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,798,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $246,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

