StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Price Performance

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $5.91. The stock has a market cap of $67.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tupperware Brands

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth $30,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

