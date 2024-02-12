StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44. SuperCom has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 8.31.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 91.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom

About SuperCom

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCB. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in SuperCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $673,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SuperCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in SuperCom by 126.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 50,735 shares during the period. 10.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

