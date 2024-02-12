StockNews.com Begins Coverage on EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SATS. TheStreet cut EchoStar from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EchoStar in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

EchoStar Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.25. EchoStar has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $24.80.

In other EchoStar news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $37,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EchoStar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SATS. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EchoStar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,090,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 4,541.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 639,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,590,000 after acquiring an additional 625,325 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,155,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,060,000 after acquiring an additional 531,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,150,000 after acquiring an additional 383,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

