StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.44. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.72 million during the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACOR. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 207,059 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 885,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

