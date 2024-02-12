StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.44. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.72 million during the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%.
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.
