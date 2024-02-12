Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of V.F. Call Options (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 20,922 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 26% compared to the average daily volume of 16,586 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,041.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 97,005.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after buying an additional 15,827,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 5,060.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,257,000 after buying an additional 5,620,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $76,059,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 295.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,454,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,048,000 after buying an additional 3,326,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Stock Up 14.3 %

NYSE VFC traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.49. 12,280,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,194,084. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. V.F. has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $28.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that V.F. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. V.F.’s payout ratio is -18.27%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

