Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $76.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

STC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research raised Stewart Information Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Stewart Information Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.33.

STC stock opened at $60.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.62. Stewart Information Services has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $63.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $582.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 171.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 74.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

