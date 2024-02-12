Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Purchased by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 303.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,418 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Sterling Infrastructure makes up about 0.6% of EMC Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,377,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,954,000 after acquiring an additional 538,387 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,638,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after purchasing an additional 52,977 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,554,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,724,000 after buying an additional 34,692 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 877,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,949,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 622,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,745,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STRL traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,606. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $34.23 and a one year high of $89.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

