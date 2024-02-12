Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for First American Financial (NYSE:FAF)

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $73.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

FAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First American Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.25.

FAF opened at $59.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.18. First American Financial has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $65.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.29.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). First American Financial had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.92%.

In other news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $101,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First American Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First American Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

