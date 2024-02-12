Stephens Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.67.

Get Azenta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AZTA

Azenta Stock Performance

Shares of AZTA stock opened at $65.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.91. Azenta has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $69.16.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $165.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.91 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. Azenta’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azenta

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Azenta by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,070,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,047,000 after buying an additional 127,923 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Azenta by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,531,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,448,000 after buying an additional 38,116 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Azenta by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,018,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,703,000 after buying an additional 1,615,328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Azenta by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,231,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,382,000 after buying an additional 530,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,068,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azenta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.