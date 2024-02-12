Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.28.

STGW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Stagwell by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

STGW stock opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Stagwell has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -73.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

