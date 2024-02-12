Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Short Interest Update

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 349.0% from the January 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Stabilis Solutions Stock Down 3.8 %

Stabilis Solutions stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 878 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Stabilis Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.40.

Get Stabilis Solutions alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stabilis Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Stabilis Solutions by 337.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Stabilis Solutions during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stabilis Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Stabilis Solutions

About Stabilis Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilis Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilis Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.