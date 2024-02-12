SRM Entertainment, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on February 12th (NASDAQ:SRM)

SRM Entertainment’s (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, February 12th. SRM Entertainment had issued 1,250,000 shares in its IPO on August 15th. The total size of the offering was $6,250,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of SRM Entertainment’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

SRM Entertainment Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRM opened at $1.58 on Monday. SRM Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01.

SRM Entertainment (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SRM Entertainment

SRM Entertainment Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SRM Entertainment stock. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SRM Entertainment, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SRM Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 83,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Total Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.86% of SRM Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SRM Entertainment, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

