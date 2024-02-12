SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Down 2.7%

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $205.39 and last traded at $205.39. Approximately 68,163 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 146,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.99.

Several research analysts have commented on SPSC shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.40.

The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.88 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.59.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 12,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $2,315,644.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,212,401.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total value of $626,153.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,273.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 12,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $2,315,644.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,212,401.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,055 shares of company stock worth $11,568,095. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 66.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

