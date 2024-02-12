Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sphere 3D in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANY

Sphere 3D Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ ANY opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.86. Sphere 3D has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 841.11% and a negative return on equity of 419.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Sphere 3D will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sphere 3D

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANY. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D during the first quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sphere 3D by 537.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 103,130 shares during the period. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sphere 3D

(Get Free Report)

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.