SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $148.58

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $148.58 and last traded at $148.58, with a volume of 2407 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.40.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.12. The firm has a market cap of $863.08 million, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 116,000.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 46.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

